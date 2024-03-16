Many BJP, JD(S) workers keen to join Congress: Shivakumar

March 16, 2024 03:03 am | Updated 03:03 am IST - BENGALURU

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that many BJP and JD(S) workers are keen to join the ranks of the Congress party. Speaking to reporters at the party office, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also KPCC chief, said: “We have given instructions to party workers to facilitate the joining at the local level as many BJP and JD(S) workers and leaders are keen to join the Congress.”

“There is a straight fight between the Congress and the JD(S) in about five to six constituencies. The party workers will obviously look at their political future in this scenario. They are worried for their future as more and more members of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family are joining politics,” he said.