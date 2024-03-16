GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Many BJP, JD(S) workers keen to join Congress: Shivakumar

March 16, 2024 03:03 am | Updated 03:03 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. File.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that many BJP and JD(S) workers are keen to join the ranks of the Congress party. Speaking to reporters at the party office, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also KPCC chief, said: “We have given instructions to party workers to facilitate the joining at the local level as many BJP and JD(S) workers and leaders are keen to join the Congress.”

“There is a straight fight between the Congress and the JD(S) in about five to six constituencies. The party workers will obviously look at their political future in this scenario. They are worried for their future as more and more members of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family are joining politics,” he said.  

Related Topics

Karnataka / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.