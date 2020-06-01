Many await results even after returning from institutional quarantine

Many who underwent paid institutional quarantine in the city after returning from other States are still awaiting their test results. They alleged that despite repeated requests for a copy of test results, the authorities only told them orally that they had tested negative before sending them home. Many also claimed that they were not even given a certificate stating that they had undergone the mandatory institutional quarantine.

Adeeth Cariappa, who hails from Kodagu, underwent institutional quarantine in the city after returning from Karnal in Haryana. When he left for his home town, he was stopped at the check-post with officials asking him for documents. “I did not have any document to prove that I had undergone quarantine and tested negative,” he said, adding that they let him go after they saw the seal on his hand, which had almost faded away.

Travel troubles

Tushar N., a student who was quarantined at a hotel near BEL Circle, said officials told him that they would give his report within four days. “It has been five days since I was sent home and eight days since my swab sample was collected. I still have not got my report and BBMP officials are not responding to our calls or messages now,” he said, adding that many of his friends were facing problems from neighbours as they did not have any document of proof.

One person who didn’t want to be named said the people in his apartment complex were refusing to believe he had completed quarantine and tested negative as he did’not have a test result copy.

Meanwhile, a few people have received emails informing them that they had tested negative. Chikkanna Krishnappa, who underwent institutional quarantine, said he received an email informing him that his wife, son and he had tested negative. “While checking out of the hotel, a few of us demanded a certificate stating that we had tested negative, which we were given,” he said.

Most people who stayed in government quarantine centres said they were provided with certificates stating they had tested negative. “The tahsildar and medical officers spoke to us and we were given a certificate,” said Prakash B., who was at a government quarantine centre.

Ravikumar Surpur, Special Commissioner for Health and Infrastructure, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, said he would look into the matter.