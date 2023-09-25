Many associations withdraw support to Bengaluru Bandh call

September 25, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

A meeting between two groups of activists and organisations - one led by farmers leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar who has called for Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday, and another led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj who is preparing for Karnataka Bandh on September 29 - failed to arrive at any consensus on Monday.

The two groups have decided to go ahead with their own bandh calls, resulting in two bandh calls the same week, over the Cauvery river water dispute with Tamil Nadu and against the Sate government releasing water to the neighbouring State as per the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

After the meeting, Mr. Nagaraj said that they had decided not to support Bengaluru Bandh, which was narrow in its agenda and had decided to call for Karnataka Bandh on September 29, Friday, when all National Highways in the State would be blocked.

Soon after this announcement, several associations who had earlier announced support to Tuesday’s bandh withdrew their support, indicating they will likely participate in Friday’s bandh.

Private fare transport to run as usual

T.M. Rudramurthy, General Secretary, Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union said as State-wide bandh call was more effective and sent a strong message, the union had decided to run autos on Tuesday.

“We will not be supporting Tuesday’s bandh and services in the city will not be disrupted.” Ola, Uber, Drivers and Owners Association president, Tanveer Pasha said cabs will be on the city roads catering to the needs of the commuters and they have decided to go off-road on Friday. He also urged the State to open rowdy sheets against those who resort to violence against cab drivers. Private buses have also decided to run services as usual on Tuesday.

With most of the transport services available, people commuting in the city are unlikely to face any problems. The people travelling to-and-fro from the airport also may not face any inconvenience, sources in the industry said.

BMTC buses likely to be affected?

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers’ Federation has urged Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees not to take the buses out from the depot on Tuesday. The Federation stuck to its stand on Monday and refused to withdraw their support to the Bengaluru Bandh call. However, sources said depending on the situation on Tuesday, BMTC drivers may take a call whether to run buses or not.

Hotels and restaurants to be open for business:

P C Rao, President of the Bengaluru Hotels Association said the restaurants will remain open and the association will support Karnataka bandh later this week. Street vendors associations have also announced that while they extend their moral support to Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday, they will do business as usual.

Schools and colleges to remain shut

Though the Bengaluru Bandh may only be partially successful on Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban district administration has declared a holiday for all the schools and colleges in the city, as a precautionary measure in view of the safety of children and to avoid inconvenience caused due to the bandh. No schools and colleges will function in Bengaluru on Tuesday, K. A. Dayananda, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban) said.