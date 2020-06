Many areas in Mangaluru and Udupi to go without power supply today

MANGALURU

23 June 2020 07:36 IST

Many areas in Mangaluru city and Udupi district will go without power supply on Tuesday as MESCOM is undertaking maintenance works.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Areas fed by 11 kV Hosabettu and Panambur feeders, including Baikampady, Hosabettu, Kulai, Honnakette, Panambur and surrounding areas.

10 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Areas fed by 11 kV Sadur, Gurupura, Kukkatte and Muchchur feeders, including Gurupura Town, Malali, Sadur, Addur, Paddaipadavu, Kaikamba town, Ganjimutt, Mundevu, Mogaru, Mijar and surrounding areas.

10 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Areas fed by 11 kV Moodbidri, Gandhinagar, Kotebagilu, Puchchemogaru and Iruvail feeders, including Moodbidri Town, Gandhinagar, Kadalakere, Shediguri, Alangar, Pranthya, Gantalkatte, Thakode and surrounding areas.

Udupi district

Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Areas fed by 11 kV Belve, Jansale and Siddapura feeders, including Belve, Madamakki, Ardi, Siddapura, Hosangadi, Jansale, Ajri and surrounding areas.

9 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Areas fed by 11 kV Vandse, Bandya, Hemmadi, Gulvadi, Gangolli, Trasi, Mullikatte and Nada feeders, including Chittur, Bellala, Jadkal, Kavradi, Bandya, Tallur, Uppinakudru, Hemmadi, Gulvadi, Kattabelthur and surrounding areas.

9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.: Areas fed by 11 kV Udupi-2, Udyavar-1, Malpe and Kodavoor feeders, including Mission Compound, Kolambe, Bailur, Udyavar, Padukare, Pithrodi, Kadekar, Malpe, Badanidiyur, Thenkanidiyur, Vadabhandeshwara, Puttur, Kodavoor, Aadi Udupi and surrounding areas.