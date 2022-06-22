Many a woe trouble Bengaluru citizens
Residents were asked about their biggest worry living in the city. Here’s what they said
Ahead of the civic polls, Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy surveyed Bengaluru citizens to ascertain what bothered them about living in this metropolis. Their answers have revealed a plethora of problems that have long afflicted the city but continue to affect different sections of the urban population, with socio-economic location determining the severity of the issues.
Of the 503 surveys conducted, a majority of 56% respondents belonged to lower middle-class housing, 23% respondents came from middle and upper class housing and 21% lived in informal settlements (shacks or slums).
Here are the woes of the city’s residents cutting across socio-economic divide.
Urban poor more affected
While lack of pedestrian facilities, garbage, traffic and water remained the most pressing issues, they affected the urban poor differently than the urban middle and upper class citizens.
|Pedestrian infrastructure
|Garbage disposal
|Traffic/congestion
|Clean water
|Informal settlement
|27%
|18%
|12%
|23%
|Lower middle-class housing
|22%
|23%
|14%
|14%
|Middle & Upper-class housing
|22%
|16%
|24%
|7%
What the citizens were asked
The survey consisted of 29 questions split over 6 categories - Election Context, Budget & Spend, City Issues, Engagement between Citizens & Councillors, Electoral Participation and Political Structures. Here are a few for you to ponder over.
Election Context
- When people vote in the BBMP elections, what geographical unit are they voting for?
- Do you know which elected representative who governs your ward?
City Issues
- According to you, which is the biggest issue in Bengaluru?
- Who do you think is primarily responsible to fix the issue you selected?
- On a scale of 1-5, how concerned are you about environmental issues?
- How much importance do you think your councillor/corporator gives to environmental issues (e.g. clean air, clean water, open/green spaces)?
Budget & Spends
- Do you know who is authorized to pass Bengaluru city’s budget?
- Are you aware that the BBMP allocated ₹60 lakhs to each ward this year to be spent by the ward committee on potholes, footpaths and bore wells?
- Do you think information on your ward’s budget allocation and spend should be publicly available?
As a citizen gearing up to vote in the upcoming BBMP elections, being held after a delay of 22 months, how would you have responded to these questions?
