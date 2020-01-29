Manufacturing unit raided, 6 SBML guns seized

The Ramanagaram district police have unearthed a racket of manufacturing and selling of ballistic weapons with a raid near Magadi. According to information issued to media on Tuesday, six people were arrested recently in connection with the raid and a total of six single barrel muzzle loading (SBML) guns were recovered.

The arrested are: P. Dhruvachari (52) and T. Puttaraju (32) of Gavinagamangala near Madabaal of Magadi taluk; Muniyappa Chakaiah (26) of Sonnenahalli, Maregowda Ramappa (59) of Dabbaguli, Puttaiah Madaiah (30) of Kempagondanahalli near Tavarekere near Bengaluru; and N. Muniraju (31) of Seegehalli in Bengaluru. Dhruvachari, a carpenter, is an expert in making and repairing such weapons. The others had illegally procured the same from him, the officials told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“The district is rich in flora and fauna and we suspect that the accused might have sold weapons to those allegedly involved in the wildlife trade racket,” a police officer said.

The officer added that the weapons would be examined by ballistic experts to ascertain the range/calibre.