Manufacturing conference in Mysuru on Sept. 27

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru, is organising the Annual Manufacturing Conference 2024 on September 27 in Mysuru. This event will highlight the vital role of smart manufacturing and automation in propelling the next industrial revolution. By tackling the challenges and opportunities in today’s manufacturing sector, the conference aims to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in a competitive global market.

The CII Mysuru Manufacturing Conference 2024 will have industry leaders discuss key manufacturing future areas, including Advanced Manufacturing, Automation, Robotics, New Technology Trends, Total Productive Maintenance, and Total Quality Management.

Nagaraja Gargeshwari, Convenor, CII Mysuru Manufacturing and Technology Panel and President and Director Automotive Axles Ltd., stated, “We are thrilled to announce a conference designed for a wide array of manufacturing professionals, including CEOs, COOs, production managers, plant heads, team leaders, and senior and middle-level experts. This event will unite general managers and leaders across manufacturing, automation, quality, and operations, alongside entrepreneurs and service providers.”

Attendees can look forward to engaging in discussions, valuable networking opportunities, and the exchange of best practices among industry peers. They will learn about emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Industry 4.0, gaining insights into how these innovations are transforming the manufacturing landscape and the latest trends and technologies, empowering them to develop actionable strategies to enhance their operations, a press release stated.

Furthermore, the conference theme addresses the pressing challenges facing the manufacturing sector in a rapidly evolving global landscape. This one-day event will explore how smart manufacturing and automation can drive innovation and efficiency. Participants will explore advanced manufacturing methodologies, including precision engineering, sustainability practices, and innovative production techniques. Discover cutting-edge advancements in automation and robotics that boost efficiency and reduce costs, the release added.

Sessions on ‘Pioneering the Future: Manufacturing Technologies Transforming the Defence and Aerospace Industries’ highlighting innovative manufacturing technologies that are revolutionizing the defence and aerospace sectors; ‘Automation and Robotics’ exploring the latest advancements in automation and robotics, focusing on how these innovations streamline processes and improve efficiency; ‘Emerging Technology Trends and New Cutting Tools’ covering emerging technology trends and new cutting tools that enhance precision and productivity in manufacturing and a session on ‘Enhancing Productivity and Safety through Digitalization and Automation’ discussing how digitization and automation can significantly boost productivity while ensuring safer manufacturing environments.

Each session aims to provide valuable insight into the latest advancements shaping the manufacturing landscape, the release said. For registration contact: Kiran M.K. at kiran@cii.in or on 98447 85965