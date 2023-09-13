Manufacturers and Sellers association opposes HSRP number plates

September 13, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Akhila Karnataka Vehicle Number Plates Manufacturers and Sellers Association opposed the notification and circular issued by Karnataka Transport Department, which makes it mandatory to install High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on two crore old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019.

“The HSRP implementation decision was taken overnight which has caused many problems for customers and also the small manufacturers who work in this sector. The circular issued by the Transport Department violates the Central Motor Vehicle Act and Rules (CMVA and CMVR), which requires the affixation of HSRPs through only the vehicle manufacturer’s dealership network, has thrown out of business around 25,000 people and their families engaged in selling number plates,” said Satish S. president of the association.

“Over 50% of our members have been involved in the number plate business for the past two to three decades. Consequently, they are unable to transition to other employment opportunities at this point. If the government does not rescind the circular, they may face severe hardships,” he added.

