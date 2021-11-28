Manual scavenging: video clip goes viral

Two municipal workers were allegedly hired to clean a septic tank manually in Holenarsipur town on Saturday. The incident came to light on Sunday, when a video clip and photos showing manual scavenging went viral on social media.

Manual scavenging has been prohibited and whoever violates the law attract punishment as per the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013. Two workers were spotted clearing a pit in Ward 17 of Holenarsipur Town Municipal Council. While one person had got down the pit, another was assisting him from outside.

When The Hindu contacted V.D.Shanthala, chief officer of Holenarsipur Town Municipal Council, the officer suspected it to be a foul play by a couple of people, working as drivers on a contract basis. “There was no need for the workers to get down the pits, as we have sucking machines. The machines were used to clear the choked underground drains. In fact, the staff cleared the sewer lines using the machines on Saturday. However, in the evening two people with vested interests forced the workers get down a pit and took the videos. We are trying to contact them, but their phones are switched off”, she alleged.

The officer said she would file a complaint against the workers, who were behind the incident. “We have been strict in implementing the law that prohibits employment of manual scavengers. I have repeatedly warned of severe action if they violate the rules”, she added.