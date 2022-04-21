Manual scavengers in Bengaluru to soon get identity cards

Manual scavengers within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits will soon get identity cards in accordance with the Central Government’s initiative. Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, on Thursday, issued identity cards to eight manual scavengers symbolically, stated a press release.

A 2013 survey had identified 201 manual scavengers who will benefit from this. Identity cards are already being distributed through the Joint Commissioners of the zones concerned.

However, a resurvey in 2018-19 had identified a total of 1,424 manual scavengers. All necessary steps will be taken in the BBMP limits to ensure that they can avail of the benefits.

Those who get ID cards are eligible for all welfare programs, including student fee reimbursement, skill training, self-employment, and other welfare programs of the BBMP.