‘Manu Baligar should resign’

Progressive writer and activist R.K. Hudgi has demanded the resignation of Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar, for what he called failing to protect the autonomy of the premier Kannada body. He was speaking at a session on Kalaburagi district - various aspects, held at the parallel venue in Ambedkar Bhavan.

“Being the KSP president, Mr. Baligar should have prevented the interference of the State government in the affairs of the autonomous institution when Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi tried to change the president of the Chikkamagaluru Sahitya Sammelana held at Sringeri,’’ Prof. Hudgi said.

“Later, Mr. Ravi stopped the funding for the Sammelana, but Mr. Baligar did not object to it. He should have protested against the government demanding that it carry out its obligation of releasing money to the KSP. But that did not happen. He only said he had written a letter to the government seeking money but it failed to elicit the required response. This is unacceptable of a person who is heading the KSP.’’

“I demand that Mr. Baligar resign immediately after the Sammelana,’’ he said.

“When the Sringeri police stopped the Sammelana on the second day, after creating a fake threat about some anti-social elements planning to hurl petrol bombs, Mr. Baligar did not complain to the Chikkamagaluru SP. He should have lobbied with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ensure that they were arrested and that the Sammelana went on as planned. But this did not happen. That is very sad. Kannadigas did not elect Mr. Baligar for the purpose of following the orders of the government,’’ Prof. Hudgi said.

“Some people are arguing that we should listen to the government and obey its orders, however unjust, because it funds the KSP and the Sammelanas. But this is not correct. They are not paying money out of their pocket. The money is pooled by the taxpayers to be given to cultural organisations like KSP. The government does not own the KSP. The KSP has no obligation to obey the orders of those who rule the state,’’ he said.

“I suspect that Mr. Baligar has chosen H.S. Venkatesh Murthy as the president of the Sammelana at the behest of Mr. Ravi,’’ Prof Hudgi said. He urged writers and thinkers to condemn what he called the high-handedness of the government in cultural affairs.