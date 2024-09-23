Mantralayam seer wants thorough inquiry into Tirupati laddu adulteration issue

Head of Sri Raghavendra Swami Temple in Mantralayam Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swami has stressed the need for a detailed investigation of the controversy over supplying highly adulterated ghee to prepare laddu in the Tirupati temple and bring the guilty to book.

Speaking to presspersons in Raichur on Sunday, he termed the supply of adulterated ghee to the Tirupati temple as highly condemnable.

“I urge the government of Andhra Pradesh to conduct the investigation and punish those responsible according to law,” he said.

It is very unfortunate that such an incident has occurred at Tirupati, the holy place where crores of devotees seek blessings of God, he said.

“The Chief Minister has already ordered a probe, and this apart, the Prime Minister has also expressed concern over the incident. However, stern legal action should be taken against those responsible, after a thorough investigation,“ the swamiji said.

Dr. Subhudendra Tirtha Swami said that the private dairy in Kurnool, which was supplying ghee to Mantralayam temple for preparing prasadam, will be asked to provide a certificate on purity of ghee, before again supplying it to the temple.

