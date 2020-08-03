Mantralayam seer sendswishes for Bhoomi Puja

Peethadhipathi of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh, Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swami, has sent his wishes for the Bhoomi Puja [ground-breaking ceremony] for the Ram temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

In a video release from the mutt on Monday, Sri Subudhendra Tirtha said that the Ram temple should not only be considered as a religious centre but also as a spiritual centre.

Expressing his inability to take part in the programme, the seer said that due to COVID-19 “we are not participating in the ceremony”. All devotees of the mutt from across the country and also abroad have been asked to extend their cooperation and coordination from the places where they are staying, he said.