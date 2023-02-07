Mantralayam seer says people should put an end to caste politics

February 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement against Brahmins becoming Chief Minister is completely wrong, Mantralayam seer Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swami said in Bagalkot on Tuesday.

“To say that a Brahmin leader should not become the Chief Minister is undemocratic and against the spirit of the Constitution. What is wrong in a Brahmin becoming Chief Minister? Brahmins are educated and capable of running the State. Moreover, over the years, Brahmins have become a backward community. The Constitution says that backward communities should be empowered and therefore, Brahmins are well suited to become Chief Minister,” he told journalists.

He also said that people of this country should put an end to caste politics.

“To say that a leader from a particular community should not become the Chief Minister is to be dictatorial and not being democratic,” the seer said. “To insult a community is to insult the Constitution. The Constitution is an important document and we should all live according to its principles,” he said.

“Brahmins have never done anything to create enmity between communities. No one should say or do things that can create such enmity. I have known the H.D. Deve Gowda family for a long time. He is a devotee of the Mantralayam Math. Even Mr. Kumaraswamy visited the math with his family recently. He is not someone who speaks against the Brahmin community. I do not know in what context he has said that,” he said.

“Several Brahmins have achieved great things in various walks of life. They are also engaged in social service. Members of such a community should be given a chance to serve society by becoming the Chief Minister,” the seer said.