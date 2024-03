March 19, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Poet and curator of Utsav Rock Garden at Gotagodi in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district Vedarani Dasanur has been chosen for the Sri Mantralayam Parimala Award-2024 instituted by Sri Mantralayam Srikshetra in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, a release said.