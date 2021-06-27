Mantralayam flooded

A street in Mantralayam, Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, flooded with rainwater on Sunday.

27 June 2021 18:50 IST

The famous pilgrim village of Mantralayam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh was badly affected by torrential rainfall on Sunday. However, the famous temple of Sri Raghavendra Swami is safe despite rainwater flooding the surrounding areas. The bus stand and other prime locations were inundated after water overflowed from a river nearby.

Water was flowing at knee level on the main roads leading to the temple from the main traffic circle in the village. Businessmen running stationery, puja material and essential commodities shops faced heavy losses after water gushed into their shops.

The Karnataka Guest House was also surrounded by water.

Rainwater disrupted a marriage arranged in the kalyan mantap near the temple. Road connectivity between Raichur and Mantralayam was cut off.

The authorities of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt later informed the media about the declining water level in the flooded areas.