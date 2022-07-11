Mantapas ready at KRS for Wadiyar, Visvesvaraya statues

The life-size statues of the late Maharaja, the visionary ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, and his chief engineer has been entrusted to marble sculptors in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Two ornate mantapas are seen at the southern entrance of KRS reservoir in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The southern entrance to KRS reservoir now sports two mantapas that have been readied for installation of the statues of late Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and his Dewan and Chief Engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya.

While the two ornate mantapas, built on elevated platforms near the entrance to the reservoir, are ready, sources in the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) told The Hindu that the work on statues was still underway.

The life-size statues of the late Maharaja, the visionary ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, and his chief engineer had been entrusted to marble sculptors in Jaipur, Rajasthan. “The statue of the late Maharaja, which is almost ready, required only finishing touches. Work on Sir M Visvesvaraya’s statue is still pending. It may be ready in a few months,” a CNNL official said.

A two-year project

Work on the mantapas for erecting the statues of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M Visvesvaraya began more than two years ago. The cost of the project, including the marble statues of the two personalities, is around ₹ 8.5 crore.

It may be mentioned here that the State Government’s proposal to install the statue of Sir M Visvesvaraya at the entrance of KRS reservoir had been opposed by certain sections of the society. However, the State Government went ahead with the proposal to install the statues of him as well as Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar by taking up the construction of the mantapas and placing an order for the marble statues.

State Government officials had said that the matter had been discussed with the members of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore including Ms Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who had reportedly consented to the statue of Sir M Visvesvaraya being placed alongside the statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.