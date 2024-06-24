ADVERTISEMENT

Manohar Birnoor appointed AKSKA chairman

Published - June 24, 2024 07:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaburagi-based International Karate Champion Manohar Kumar Birnoor | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kalaburagi-based International Karate Champion Manohar Kumar Birnoor has been appointed chairman of the Akhila Karnataka Sports Karate Association (AKSKA).

Chairman of the South India Karate Federation C.S. Arun Machaiah in a release here has said that Mr. Birnoor will be the new chairman of the association.

Mr. Birnoor is also president of Heaven Fighter Organisation. He has been teaching karate to students for more than a decade.

AKSKA is affiliated with the World Karate Federation and also recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

In fact, this is for the first time that the association has appointed its chairman from Kalyana Karnataka region.

Mr. Birnoor recently represented India in the International Karate Championship held at Jakarta in Indonesia. Two of his students won bronze medals in the Jakarta International Championship.

Mr. Birnoor bagged the silver medal in the national-level Kick-Boxing Point Fight Championship at Goa in 2021.

Similarly, 35 of his students represented Kalaburagi in the Under-18 State-level Kick Boxing Championship at Mysuru in 2021 and won 21 gold medals, eight silver medals and six bronze medals.

