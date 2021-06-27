‘Mann Ki Baat has helped frame policies for inclusive development’

It has enabled the govt. to understand ground realities better: Minister Muraleedharan

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a direct connection with the people through Mann Ki Baat. That helps the Union government come up with various welfare programmes. This was not the case earlier. Previous Prime Ministers stayed in ivory towers and did not reach out to the people. That is how they failed to feel the pulse of the people,’’ Minister of State for External Affairs and president of the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha V. Muraleedharan said in Dharwad on Sunday.

This was the first visit of the leader to the Sabha office in Dharwad, after assuming charge as its national president.

“Mann Ki Baat, an initiative of Mr. Modi, has taken the BJP government near to the people. Through this, the Prime Minister himself is speaking out to the people and hearing their grievances. This has helped the government understand the ground realities better and frame policies for the inclusive development of all,’’ he said.

“The Modi government has provided strong and effective administration. It is leading India on the path of progress in all sectors. We believe in minimum government and effective administration,” he said.

He performed Bhoomi Puja for a Ganesh temple on the institute premises, planted saplings and held a meeting with office-bearers and academics.

He felicitated doctors, students and COVID-19 warriors at the C.B. Guttal Ayurveda Institute and B.D. Jatti Homoeopathy Institute for their service during the pandemic.

The Union Minister watched Mann Ki Baat at the residence of Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudas . The former ABVP national office-bearer also met some ABVP leaders and volunteers in Dharwad on Sunday.