Manmul fire outbreak: Loss estimated to be over ₹90 lakh

October 10, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The outbreak of fire at the dairy of Mandya District Co-operative Milk Producers Society’s Union Ltd., popularly known as Manmul, at Gejjalagere in Mandya district’s Maddur taluk on Sunday morning has caused an estimated loss of more than ₹90 lakh.

Sharing this information with the reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district Kumar said an assessment of the damage to equipment and material at Manmul was still underway, but initial estimates indicate the loss to be more than ₹90 lakh.

Only after the detailed assessment is completed, the exact loss will be known, he said. A fire broke out in the packaging unit of Manmul premises around 7.30 a.m. on Sunday. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Mr. Kumar said he visited Manmul premises along with Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish and had constituted a team to study the reason for the outbreak. The exact reason for the fire will be disclosed after the report is submitted, he said.

With regard to the complaints that the building did not have a NOC from Fire and Emergency Services Department, Mr. Kumar said Manmul officials had claimed that the building did not require an NOC. However, he has asked the officials of the Fire and Emergency Services to independently verify the claims, keeping the height of the building in mind, and submit a report in two days.

He said a NOC from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and installation of fire extinguishers in the building was mandatory. According to the officials of the department, prima facie lapses had been noticed in the fire safety in view of the absence of NOC for the building and fire extinguishers.

If negligence is found, action will be taken as per law, he said. Mr. Kumar said Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is the Minister in-charge of Mandya district, and Principal Secretary of the Co-operation Department had inquired about the outbreak of fire and a report will be submitted to the government in the regard.

