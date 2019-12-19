MANMUL decides to increase milk procurement price by ₹3.5 per litre

Considering the production cost as well the welfare of milk suppliers, the Mandya Milk Manufacturers’ Union Ltd. (MANMUL) has decided to increase the milk procurement price (price paid to the dairy farmers) by ₹3.5 a litre from January 1, 2020.
Sources at the union told The Hindu on Thursday that the management has taken the decision to revise the procurement price to ₹28.50 a litre in a recently convened meeting. The milk suppliers currently get ₹25 for a litre of milk.
The union at Gejjalagere, near Maddur on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, in the district collects little over 8 lakh litres of milk daily from around 1 lakh dairy farmers. The union has 1,200 milk producers’ cooperative societies, including a good number of all-women cooperative milk producers’ societies, across the district.
