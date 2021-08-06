Manjunatha Prasad is Bommai’s Principal Secretary

Bengaluru

06 August 2021 01:42 IST

Following the formation of the government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, postings of senior IAS officers were reshuffled on Thursday.

Senior IAS officer Manjunatha Prasad N., Principal Secretary, has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. He replaces Ramana Reddy E.V., stated a notification issued by the government.

Mr. Prasad is also placed as in charge of the post of Principal Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations, Bengaluru. Earlier, Mr. Prasad had also served as Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department.

Dr. Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Chief Minister, has been posted as ACS, Commerce and Industries Department. He is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of ACS, Information Technology and Biotechnology Department, Bengaluru.

Rajkumar Khatri, ACS, Commerce and Industries Department, has been transferred and posted as ACS, Agriculture Department, Bengaluru.

Jawaid Akhtar, ACS, Health and Family Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as ACS, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Bengaluru. He is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of ACS, Health and Family Welfare Department, Bengaluru.

Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Revenue Department.