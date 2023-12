Manjunath Kanmadi takes charge as CPRO of South Western Railway

December 11, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Manjunath Kanmadi, a native of Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district, took charge as Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Western Railway in Hubballi on Monday.

Dr. Kanmadi received charge from Aneesh Hegde who has been transferred to the Railway Board and posted as Joint Director (Infrastructure)-I.

Dr. Kanmadi, an officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service 2013, is a qualified medical doctor.

Earlier, Dr. Kanmadi served as Deputy Chief Commercial Manager, Passenger Service, South Western Railway. He has worked in various capacities on South Western Railway as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru and Hubballi divisions, Divisional Operations Manager, Hubballi Division, among others.