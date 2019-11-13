Manjunath files papers as Cong. candidate

Former MLA H.P. Manjunath on Wednesday filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate for the bypolls to Hunsur Assembly constituency. As the Congress candidate he had represented Hunsur for two consecutive terms in 2008 and 2013, but lost in the 2018 elections to the then JD(S) candidate A.H. Vishwanath.

After offering prayers at the Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple on Wednesday, Mr. Manjunath went to the office of the Returning Officer Poovitha in Hunsur and filed two sets of nomination papers. However, he is yet to submit the B Form, which officially declares him as the Congress party’s official candidate in the elections.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh said the B Formwould be submitted subsequently. Mr. Venkatesh was the obvious choice of the Congress for Hunsur as there were no other aspirants.

Incidentally, Mr. Manjunath filed his nomination papers on the day the Supreme Court cleared the path for 17 disqualified MLAs including Mr. Vishwanath to contest the bypolls.

Though Mr. Vishwanath’s candidature as a BJP nominee is yet to formally announced, Mr. Manjuanth lashed out at the former MLA, accusing him of “orphaning” Hunsur.

He accused Mr. Vishwanath of resigning from the Assembly for his “personal benefit”.

He also claimed that the people of Hunsur are aware of the reasons for which the bypolls have been forced upon them and “will teach the persons responsible a proper lesson.”

He said Mr. Vishwanath failed to even bring funds for the development of the constituency after he resigned from the Assembly.

So far, three persons have entered the poll fray from Hunsur since the process of filing nominations began on November 11.