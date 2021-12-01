Manju to campaign for his son

Hassan

01 December 2021 02:19 IST

BJP leader and former Minister A. Manju has said he will campaign for his son, Manthar Gowda, who is contesting the election to the Legislative Council on the Congress ticket from the Kodagu Local Authorities’ constituency.

At a meeting of his supporters in Arkalgud on Tuesday, he said he was deeply hurt by the BJP’s notice relieving him of all responsibilities in the party. “Though my son was contesting on the Congress ticket, I had made it clear that I would work for the BJP’s candidate in Hassan. I have never engaged in anti-party activities. I am deeply hurt,” said a tearful Mr. Manju.

Later, he said he was thankful for the party’s notice as it had given him a chance to work for his son. “He is the only son I have. I will work for his campaign,” he said. Regarding the election in Hassan, Mr. Manju said he would take a decision on his support within a couple of days. He would convey his decision to his supporters through the phone.

