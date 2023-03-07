Manju holds meeting with his supporters, make them take oath

March 07, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Hassan

Former Minister A. Manju has begun his activities as JD(S) candidate in Arkalgud Assembly constituency. He met JD(S) national president and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Prior to that, he held a meeting with his supporters at Hanyal village, his native place.

Mr. Manju met Mr.Deve Gowda in the presence of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Mminister H.D. Revanna. He is expected to take party membership officially later this month.

In a meeting with his supporters, he made them take an oath to work for the JD(S) in the coming elections. The workers assured him that they would work in his favour.

Mr. Manju, who had been with the BJP since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was trying to rejoin the Congress, hoping to get a chance to contest in Arkalgud constituency. As the Congress did not show interest, he joined the JD(S). Arkalgud MLA A.T. Ramaswamy, elected on the JD(S) ticket, has distanced himself from the party.