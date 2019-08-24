Manju: Glad realisation has dawned on Siddaramaiah

The former Minister A. Manju, who had quit the Congress in protest against its alliance with the JD(S), of Friday said he was glad that the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had at least now realised the adverse effect of joining hands with the H.D. Deve Gowda-led party.
Mr. Manju, who joined the BJP and contested the Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully against Prajwal Revanna of the JD(S) in Hassan, told reporters he had cautioned Mr. Siddaramaiah against going with the JD(S). “Glad he has realised it at least now,” he said.
Mr. Manju said the coalition government had collapsed on account of the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s failure to take every one into confidence. It was on account of his failure that a rebellion broke out against the coalition government, which eventually led to its fall.
