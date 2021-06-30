Manjamma Jogathi to lead Kalyana Karnataka Artistes Forum

KALABURAGI

30 June 2021 18:49 IST

Manjamma Jogati, a transgender artiste known for her Jogati dance and chairperson of Karnataka Janapada Academy, will be the honorary president of the Kalyana Karnataka Artistes Forum to be formed shortly.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Ms. Jogati said that the purpose of the forum is safeguarding the interests of artistes in the region who were deprived of their rights and opportunities.

“Artistes from Kalyana Karnataka have always been deprived of opportunities despite having a high level of talent. Popular artistes always get better opportunities, honorariums and treatment than those from the Kalyana Karnataka region in all the government programmes. We are going to form this collective of artistes from the region to take up these issues. Artistes of all cultural forms, including music, theatre, dance and Bayalata, from across the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka will be involved in the soon-to-be-formed forum,” Ms. Jogati said.

Describing the plight of artistes in the backward region, Ms. Jogati appealed to the State government to increase the monthly pension from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000.

“Just as the Telangana government gives a monthly pension of ₹10,000 to Padma award winners, the Karnataka government should also come up with a similar programme for Rajyotsava award winners. The minimum age for availing of pension for artistes should be reduced from 58 to 50. The State government should provide free bus pass to artistes. It should also take steps to appoint theatre and folk teachers for government schools. Public authorities should offer more opportunities to Kalyana Karnataka artistes in all the government events they organise. Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board should allocate some funds for the region’s artistes,” she said.