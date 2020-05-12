Karnataka

Manivannan is now Secretary of Animal Husbandry Dept.

A day after being transferred out of Labour Department without providing a post, IAS officer P. Manivannan was on Tuesday appointed as Secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department.

While a controversy erupted over his transfer from Labour department after a letter of the Karnataka Employer’s Association to Chief Minister in which the association sought changing him from the Labour Department’s leadership role, sources said that it was his misunderstanding with the government functionaries over distribution of dry rations that led to his transfer. On Tuesday, his transfer was trending on Twitter with several social media platform users using the hashtag #bringbackmanivannan even as an online petition was started urging the State government to reinstate him.

Meanwhile, trade unions also slammed the government for transferring him under pressure from the corporates.

