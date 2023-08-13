Manipur government employee lodges complaint in Bengaluru alleging takeover of her Imphal quarters to house refugees

August 13, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 59-year-old government employee of the Government of Manipur, from the Kuki-Zo community, who fled from the strife torn State to live with her daughter in the city, has now filed a complaint with the Bengaluru City Police that the quarters allotted to her by the government had been taken over by a local Meitei club in Imphal. She has also alleged that ₹8.18 lakh worth valuables at the quarters have also been taken over.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between Meities and Kuki-Zo communities since May 3. The complainant said that she managed to flee Imphal after the clashes broke out in the first week of May after which she stayed at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp for a few days before being relocated to Guwahati, Assam on May 10. She reached Bengaluru from Guwahati to join her daughter who studied engineering and has been working in the city.

The complainant’s daughter told The Hindu that they recently came to know that a local Meitei club in Imphal had taken over the quarters allotted to her mother to house Meitei refugees of the ongoing strife in the State. “My mother has one year’s service left and is accountable to the government for the quarters allotted to her. So we have lodged a complaint of trespass,” she said. Banaswadi Police have registered a FIR against unknown individuals for trespass and are now in the process of transferring it to the Imphal Police.

“The ethnic strife has so engulfed the State and our community so blatantly targeted, I don’t think we can ever go back to our homes in Manipur,” the complainant told The Hindu.