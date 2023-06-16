HamberMenu
Manipur crisis: Christian organisations submit memorandum to President

June 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various Christian organisations submitted a memorandum to the President of India urging protection of residents of Manipur by ending the violence in the north-eastern State

Copies of the memorandum were submitted to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The petitioners demanded justice for the victims of Manipur riots and also action against the alleged offenders against women wrestlers in New Delhi and protection to Christian preachers in some States, including Karnataka.

“The Christian community is deeply disturbed and saddened by the recent events of violation of human rights and destruction of life and property that have unfolded in the northeast Indian State of Manipur. Tens of thousands are homeless. As always happens, innocent people of all religions are represented among the victims,’‘ the memorandum said.

Members of Catholic Religious of India and Catholic Association comprising of president Clara Fernandes, Fr. Johnny, Fr. Vijay Mendith, Sr. Nathalia, Belgaum Diocese PRO Louis Rodrigues, manager of St. Joseph Convent Sr. Natalia, Sr. Rose Abraham, and others submitted the memorandum to Additional DC K.T. Shanthala.

