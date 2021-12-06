Manippady criticises govt. over handling of minorities

BJP leader Anwar Manippady came down heavily on the State Government for “failing to take along the minorities in their stride while governing the State, betraying the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas’ motto”.

“Muslims of Karnataka are either looked down upon or harassed. There is a sense of insecurity among us,” he said on Monday.

He said despite writing several letters, the State Government had not taken any action against those who had encroached Wakf lands. Mr. Manippady had submitted a report to the government on Wakf land encroachments during the earlier regime of the party.

On Monday, he also took objection to the government’s choice for the chairman of the Karnataka Wakf Board.

He also said the State Government had not taken enough measures to provide the community with adequate representation in all walks of life, in correlation with their population.