Manipal lit fest on Nov. 9, 10

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is all set to launch the third edition of its annual literary festival – Manipal International Literature and Arts Platform (m.i.l.a.p) here on November 9, 10.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Neeta Inamdar, Chief Editor, Manipal Universal Press (MUP), and Head, Department of European Studies, MAHE, said that Mahesh Dattani, will inaugurate the fest and deliver the keynote address. The fest is a non-commercial endeavour which gathers students, specialists and creative professionals to indulge in constructive exchange of views on matters of literary and artistic relevance.

The theme is ‘Creative Expressions in the Digital World.’ It would bring artistes, filmmakers, playwrights, novelists, critics, and performers with varied professional backgrounds, to discuss the transformative impact of digital media and the innovations sparked by digitisation of literature, performance, and visual arts.

There will be interaction on themes from the creative potential of digital narratives, metamorphic impact of digital media on storytelling and readership, creation of digital libraries and publication of hardcovers in the era of e-readers, to digital cooking trends where mobile devices have sneaked their way into kitchen.

It will also commemorate the Girish Karnad by staging his play Rakshasa Tangadi by Ninasam Tirugata.