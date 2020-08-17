Manipal Hospitals launches plasma bank

With plasma of recovered patients being used for treatment of those who have tested positive, Manipal Hospitals has launched a plasma bank for advanced treatment of COVID-19.
A press release issued by the hospital stated, “The key objective of this drive is to make plasma therapy readily accessible to all COVID-19 patients seeking treatment in Manipal Hospitals and registered through AMBER HEALTH.
To support the cause, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, urges all COVID-19 recovered patients to come forward and help those in need to win this battle against the pandemic.”
C. Shivaram, Head-Transfusion Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, was quoted in the release as saying, “Plasma therapy has turned out to be the shield of defence that can fight COVID-19 and is a good supplement to treatment modalities in use. To qualify as a plasma donor, a patient must be free from COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days. Patients need not worry about their antibodies during donation as we collect only a small portion of the antibodies.”
