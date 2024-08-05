Manipal Hospitals hosts “The Power to Heal”, honouring cancer survivors 

Manipal Hospitals hosted an inspiring event, ‘The Power to Heal,’ today, honouring cancer survivors who have successfully beaten cancer. They shared their diverse experiences, highlighting the significance of maintaining a positive mindset through the ordeal.

They collectively emphasized that determination and a will to live to play a pivotal role in overcoming such a challenging journey, said a press release.

The event witnessed survivors of different cancers such as Tissue and Bone Sarcoma, Breast Cancer, Leukemia (a form of blood cancer), Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (cancer in the lymph system), and Retinoblastoma (eye cancer that begins in the retina). Among them, a notable case to highlight was of baby Nicole from Indonesia who was just six months old when she was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer, affecting both her eyes in the year 2014.

Now 10 years old, Nicole has been cancer-free for the past six years and leads a normal life, attending school and enjoying her favourite activities like playing the piano.