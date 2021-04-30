Manipal Hospitals completes acquisition of Columbia Asia

Bengaluru

30 April 2021 15:43 IST

The ₹2,100 cr. deal got regulatory nod on Friday

Manipal Hospitals on Friday completed the acquisition of Columbia Asia hospitals in a ₹2,100 crore deal.

The acquisition makes Manipal Hospitals the country’s second largest multi-specialty hospital chain, as per a statement.

Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), said, “We are pleased to have completed the regulatory processes that now allow two healthcare delivery organisations to function as one.''

The combined entity now has 26 hospitals across 14 cities with over 7,000 beds, and a pool of over 4,000 doctors and more than 10,000 employees. Manipal Hospitals and Columbia Asia treat over four million patients a year.

“I am enthusiastic about the combination of Manipal and Columbia Asia as it will allow a greater number of patients to be served by the clinical and service excellence ingrained in both organisations,'' said Dan Baty, Chairman, Columbia Pacific Management.