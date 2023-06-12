Manikanth Rathod says Priyank Kharge should focus on development works at least now

June 12, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

BJP leader Manikanth Rathod, who has made several allegations against Congress leader and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge in the past, on Monday continued his tirade against the latter stating that Mr. Kharge should stop criticising the BJP and instead, focus on development works.

Mr. Rathod, who tasted defeat against Mr. Kharge in the recent Assembly elections, told a press conference in Kalaburagi that Mr. Kharge is very much interested in “my whereabouts” and is criticising the RSS and the BJP while the people of the State are in shock due to the new electricity tariff. Mr. Kharge should talk about the substantial rise in electricity bills and address the issue, instead, he said.

‘Political games’

Mr. Rathod said that the Congress and Mr. Kharge used a fake audio clip to “target me” in the elections. The Congress leaders made false allegations during the run-up to the elections that a plot “was being hatched to murder Mr. Kharge and his family”.

As Mr. Kharge and the Congress leaders were then in the fear of losing the elections in Chittapur constituency, “they played a series of political games to defeat me”, Mr. Rathod said and added that the legislator should focus on fulfilling his party’s poll promises and take up development works in the constituency, at least now.

