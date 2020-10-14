Manik Sports Academy to train youth in four sports disciplines

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has granted recognition and accreditation to Bidar-based Manik Sports Academy under Khelo India Talent Development Programme for athletics, basketball, badminton and swimming.

“SAI has said that accreditation is for four years during which the sports academy will train young men and women in these sporting disciplines. They will utilise the modern facilities of the academy in the guidance of trained and certified teachers. Selected candidates will receive free education in Manik Public School. The sports academy will also scout for talent in Kalyan Karnataka region and admit students free in the academy,” president Anandraj Manik Prabhu said in a release.

The sports academy’s board has eminent sports personalities such as cricket player Praveen Amre, badminton player Aparna Popat apart from a Council Member of World Athletics Adille Somariwalla.

The sports academy is the result of efforts initiated by the former seer Sri Siddharaj Manik Prabhu who introduced various sporting activities in Manik Nagar over five decades ago, said seer Sri Dnyanraj Manik Prabhu Maharaj. He has thanked the Kalyan Karnataka Development Board for the release of funds and the elected representatives of the region for facilitating the accreditation process, according to the release.