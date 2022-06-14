Manhandling of Congress leaders by Delhi police condemned

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government for denying permission to the party to hold a protest in the national capital and manhandling of the Congress leaders, including MP D.K. Suresh, MLAs Dinesh Gundu Rao, H.K. Patil and Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that it was “political vendetta” that the BJP government had decided to re-open the National Herald case. The rights of the elected representatives have been violated by the Delhi police, he alleged.

Mr. Shivakumar said the situation under the BJP government was worse than the Emergency of the mid 1970s. The party would continue to protest against the misuse of central agencies by the BJP government. “Why do the police detain leaders who come to the party office?” he demanded to know.

Congress leaders and workers opposed questioning of former party president and MP Rahul Gandhi by the ED with regard to a money laundering case linked to the National Herald case.