Mangoes: 35,000 tonne of yield in Mysuru alone

May 25, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

With Mysuru’s mango growing area seeing a modest expansion compared to the past years, an average mango yield of 30,000 to 35,000 tonne is expected this season.

Mango is cultivated on around 7,600 acres in the district and it happens to be one of the key horticulture crops in the district. Also, Mysuru is emerging as one of the largest growers of horticulture crops.

Mysuru is not a major mango growing area like Kolar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura, and Tumakuru. Badam and Mallika varieties are predominantly grown in Mysuru.

With Mysuru having many alternatives for the crop, cultivation has therefore not expanded on the expected lines like other districts. Besides, farmers prefer sustained income which is not possible in mango since it is an annual crop.

These factors have resulted in cultivable areas not expanding significantly over the years. But, a moderate rise in cultivable area has been seen in the last few years due to demand for the fruits in the market.

