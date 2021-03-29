Mango yield may drop over untimely rain in Feb.

MYSURU

29 March 2021 23:09 IST

Yet, it’s an ‘on-year’ for the crop with a projected yield of about 10 lakh tonnes, say horticulture experts

The unseasonal rain in February third week has played spoilsport as the yield of mango crop, which was estimated between 14 and 16 lakh tonnes this year, may drop by nearly 20 percent following damage caused during flowering. Yet, the year 2021 is described as an “on-year” for the crop with a projected production of 10 lakh tonnes.

Badam or Alphonso crops seem to have been affected by moderate to heavy rain last month with damage to well-set flowers. This has led to revising the crop yield estimate to around 10 lakh tonnes from 14 lakh tonnes. Mango flowering takes place between January and March.

Confirming this to The Hindu, senior horticulture expert and retired additional director of horticulture (fruits) S.V. Hittalmani, who recently toured mango growing areas, said the rain did cause damage to the crop but the overall season is an “on-year” irrespective of the harm caused.

Also, the current inclement weather may further hit the yield as moisture at this stage was key for the fruit growth and one rain can change the scenario, propping up the output. “In some areas, we saw farmers sourcing water from tankers to save the crop. It’s a tough situation in some areas where water could not be sourced easily,” he said.

Mango hoppers

Another problem that farmers were facing was that of “mango hoppers” whose numbers had gone up threatening the crop since the unseasonal rain last month.

“The untimely rain enhanced vegetative flush formation in mango trees attracting mango hoppers which feed on the vegetative growth or ‘chiguru’. The hoppers release a sticky substance on the leaves and fruit on which a black coloured fungal growth takes place. In this situation, the quality of mango fruit may take a hit and the fruit doesn’t look striking. This might bring down the price too,” he explained.

Worries

Water scarcity in some mango growing areas has triggered worries. Mango is a highly resilient crop but it does require moisture at least twice or thrice during flowering to fruiting stage. Showers at appropriate periods can essentially benefit the crop.

Despite being an “off-year” for the crop last year, Karnataka got a yield of nearly 8 lakh tonnes with the first batch of fruits harvested in April, fetching attractive prices. Alphonso, Badam, Mallika, Baganpalli and Kesar are sought after in the Middle East, especially the UAE market, besides the United States and Europe.

Srinivasapura mango market, reckoned to be the largest mango market in Asia, is expected to commence its operations in May.

Fruits to the market also arrive from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu besides Kolar, one of the largest producers, Chikkaballapura and parts of Bengaluru Rural. Ramanagaram and Channapatna mango markets may soon come alive when the season picks up pace. Harvested fruits from orchards go up by the end of next month.