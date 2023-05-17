Mango mela to be shortened to 5-7 days this time owing to decreased yield  

May 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

For those in Bengaluru, the summer season is synonymous with the famed annual ‘Mango Mela’ organised in Lalbagh Botanical Garden where different varieties of the fruit are sold directly from farmers to consumers. This year, the mela is scheduled to begin in the last week of May, but instead of the usual 10-15 days, it will only be organised for five to seven days, according to officials of the Horticulture Department.

While a lesser yield is said to be one of the major reasons for the mela to be shortened, farmers alleged that the officials of Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) told them that there were no funds to organise a larger mela.

Much of yield sold already

“By now, 50% of mangoes produced in Ramanagara region have already gone to the market and been sold. The mangoes from Kolar will start arriving between the last week of this month and the second week of the next. The output has also been quite less this time and that is why we have decided to hold it for five to seven days,” said Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department. “Depending on the demand, we might provide a few days’ extension to the mela,” he added. District-level melas are also expected to begin by the end of May. The official also mentioned that as many officials got busy with elections, the scheduling and arranging for mela, took a backseat.

Further, Mr. Kataria also said that upon request from the Uttar Pradesh Mango Federation, the mango growers from that State would also be arriving here to sell their fruits. “We do not know yet if the dates will collide with the Mango Mela dates. But the varieties they would bring here would be different from what our farmers grow,” he said.

Growers upset

Mango farmers from in and around Ramanagara and Channapatna, the prominent mango growing region of the State apart from Kolar, lamented that the department only caters to the market needs of Kolar farmers.

“I keep asking them why they organise melas considering when the output comes from Kolar and get no proper answers. We have finished 50-60% of our sales already. For whatever is remaining, rather than travelling to Madikeri for the mela, going to Bengaluru is beneficial as the customer base is larger there,” said Dharanish Kumar, president, Kanakapura and Chanpatna Mango Growers’ Association.

Different varieties of mangoes like Raspuri, Badami, Bainganpalli, Sakkargutthi and Mallika will be available for sale at the mela.