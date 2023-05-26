Mango Mela off to a good start in Mysuru

May 26, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

Mango enthusiasts are thronging Kuppanna Park here with the Department of Horticulture organising the much-awaited Mango Mela that began on Friday.

Visitors can see some uncommon varieties of the king of fruits that are usually not found in the markets. Such varieties are cultivated in small areas besides the more popular varieties across the country. They are on display at an exhibition organized as part of the mela.

The Indian Institute of Horticulture Research and the Indian Council of Agriculture Research supported the organisers in organizing the expo of rare varieties of mangoes.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who was the chief guest, went through the display of over 30 varieties of mangoes at the expo. The expo is aimed at enlightening the visitors about the varieties since only a few popular varieties are available in the markets and are consumed by the people. Some varieties were only meant for display and not for sale.

As many as 8-10 varieties of mangoes were on sale directly from the growers from Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Kanakapura and other places.

In total, 24 stalls have been set up for selling the fruit which according to the authorities, are naturally ripened. Only naturally-ripened varieties are allowed to be marketed at the mela, which is open from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. till May 28, the organisers said.

While the Badami variety is sold at ₹80 a kg, Raspuri and Mallika varieties are priced at ₹70 a kg. The prices had been fixed based on the prevailing rates at HOPCOMS, which operates over 40 stalls across the city and also procures fruit directly from the growers.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Joint Director of Horticulture Nagaraj, Deputy Director K. Rudresh and others were present.

The authorities were hoping that around 40 tonnes of mango are sold at the mela.

The mela has emerged as an ideal platform for establishing a network between the consumers and growers so that quality fruits are made available to the enthusiasts of the king of fruits at a competitive price from the growers.