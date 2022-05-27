Mango mela inaugurated 

May 27, 2022 18:52 IST

The mango mela 2022 which got underway in the city on Friday drew a warm response from the public.

In all, there are 16 varieties of mangoes exhibited in the 26 stalls that have been set up at the Kuppanna Park near JC Wadiyar Circle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organised by the district administration and the Department of Horticulture in association with the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, it was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham. He said the 3-day mela will see the exhibition of different varieties of the fruit which will also be available to the public at a rate cheaper than the prevailing market rate.

The DC said mango cultivation has been taken up on 7,887 acres of land in the district and nearly 35 tonnes of the fruit is produced annually. The mela is an effort to bring the producers and the consumers on a single platform, he added.

Farmers from Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagaram, Chikkaballapura, Kanakapura etc., are participating in the mela which will conclude on Sunday. Mysuru ZP CEO B.R.Poornima, ADC Manjunathaswamy, Assistant Director of Horticulture Naveen and others were present.