Mango mela in Mysuru

May 17, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Mango enthusiasts can cheer as a three-day mango mela will be held at Kuppanna Park here from May 26 to 28. The Department of Horticulture has organised the mela with the support of mango growers not just from the district but also from the mango growing districts such as Ramanagaram and Kolar. Naturally-ripen mango varieties will be made available at the mela where farmers will be given a platform to directly sell their produce to consumers. This year, the mela was delayed in view of the elections. As many as 20 stalls are expected to be put up.