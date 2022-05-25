Mango Mela in Mysuru from May 27 to feature naturally ripened fruits

The three-day mela begins on May 27 at Kuppanna Park in Nazarabad, Mysuru and will be open for mango enthusiasts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

May 25, 2022 16:15 IST

Only naturally ripened fruits harvested from orchards in Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagaram will be available for mango enthusiasts

Mango mela is back in Mysuru after a gap of two years. The Department of Horticulture has arranged a platform where farm-fresh and naturally ripened fruits will be made available directly from farmers to consumers.

The three-day mela begins on May 27. The event will be open for mango enthusiasts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kuppanna Park in Nazarabad, Mysuru.

Growers from Ramanagaram, Mandya and Mysuru have confirmed their participation and they would be getting a variety of mangoes for the benefit of consumers. More than 20 stalls will be offering fruits brought directly from orchards, including from farms in Ramanagaram, which is one of the largest mango growing districts in Karnataka.

“It’s the peak season for the fruit now. Best fruits will be available until June. Over 20 farmers have confirmed their participation. The mela will also be featuring an exhibition where more than 25 varieties of mangoes will be on display,” said Rudresh, Deputy Director of Horticulture.

The organisers expect to attract a large number of mango enthusiasts since naturally ripened fruits would be available at best prices.

Due to COVID-19, the department did not organise mango mela in 2020 and 2021. “Thankfully, the rain has receded and the weather is good for the crop. Though the season is an off-year for the crop with about 40% drop in yield, efforts have been made to bring top quality fruits to the mela,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham will inaugurate the mela.

Despite a drop in yield this year on account of various factors, the department is satisfied with the response from farmers to the mela.

Overall, the output is low this year due to last year’s prolonged rain, but there are hopes of getting quality fruits from now onwards, said Mr. Rudresh.

Mysuru is no longer a key mango growing district as its outskirts, especially around Yelwal hobli, have made way for plotted development with orchards turned into residential layouts and space for industrial units.