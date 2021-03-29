Mango exports may get the nod

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic had hit mango exports from Karnataka. This year, though the pandemic continues to exist with a second wave of infection worrying health authorities, traders and exporters are now prepared to trade fruits taking all precautions to those countries that are willing to receive the fruits.

Almost the entire world was under lockdown last year to fight the pandemic, with complete suspension of international flights, thereby blocking movement of goods.

“With the people starting to live with the pandemic after learning to fight the disease, the mango exporters may get orders. It is safe to eat the fruit but precautions are necessaryfor handling the export. The traders and exporters are getting ready to meet the demand,” said senior horticulture expert S.V. Hittalmani.

Alphonso, grown in Belagavi, Haveri and Dharwad and also in Ramanagaram and Kolar, is exported mostly through the trade network in Maharashtra. If the receiving country is ready to accept the fruits, the traders are equipped, with 2021 being an on-year for the crop, sources said.

New initiatives

A lot of care is now being taken for exporting mangoes with growers joining marketing trader networks with online and door-step marketing of fruits for better price.

Benusha and Mallika are also exported but Alphonso is the most preferred and largest exported variety.