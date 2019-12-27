Mangaluru violence: 12 held so far; CID yet to begin probe

Mangaluru city police have arrested 12 persons so far in connection with the alleged attack on North police station at Bunder on December 19 leading to police firing and killing of two persons, even as a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has reportedly commenced the groundwork for its probe into the violence.

Director-General of Police (CID) Praveen Sood told The Hindu that the agency was yet to receive the formal notification from the government after which it would constitute a team for conducting the investigation. All the cases registered by Mangaluru city police in connection with the violence have to be handed over to the CID before the agency commences its work, he said.

Asked about the visit of a CID team led by Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, Mr. Sood said CID officials, including Additional DGP B. Dayananda, have been present in Mangaluru ever since the violence broke out, but to aid maintenance of law and order. As soon as the agency receives the formal notification, a team would be constituted to conduct the investigation, he said.

No fresh case

Meanwhile, Mangaluru Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said in all 12 persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on North police station. They have been remanded in judicial custody. No fresh case, apart from the 24 already registered, were registered in connection with the violence, he said.

Asked about the visit of the CID team headed by Mr. Shahapurwad, Dr. Harsha said it must be in the city for the groundwork before commencing the formal investigation. On the proposed protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by various Muslim organisations in the city on January 4, he said police had not yet taken any decision on it.

Protest

Muslims across the district held a poster protest against the Act and police “atrocities” on December 19, after their Friday prayers. They displayed placards and banners on the premises of masjids to register protest.

The Bantwal Town police on Thursday dispersed a group of about 30 activists belonging to the Popular Front of India and the Social Democratic Party of India who were allegedly obstructing traffic on NH 75 at Kaikamba without obtaining any permission to hold a protest.