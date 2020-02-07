Mangaluru-Vijayapura special train service extended

The service of the daily Tatkal special between Mangaluru Junction and Vijayapura has been extended till March-end.

A release from Southern Railway said that Train No. 07327 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Daily Tatkal Special would leave Vijayapura at 6 p.m. from February 11 to March 31 and reach Mangaluru Junction at 12.40 p.m. the next day. Train No. 07328 Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Tatkal Special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 4.30 p.m. from February 12 to April 1, and reach Vijayapura at 11.45 a.m. the next day.

The train will have one AC two-tier coach, one AC three-tier Coach, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, and two luggage and brake van coaches.

The services of the Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Tatkal Special, however, will partially be cancelled for a few days between Hubballi and Vijayapura owing to non-interlocking work in Binadkadakatti-Gadag-Kariganuru-Harlapur section of SWR.

Train No. 07327 will begin its journey from Hubballi for four days, from February 9 to 12. Train No. 07328 will be partially cancelled between Hubballi and Vijayapura from February 8 to 11, the release said.