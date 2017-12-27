Mangaluru to host National-level Rovers and Rangers Moot

The city will host the 67th National-level Rovers and Rangers Moot from December 28 to January 1 wherein over one thousand Rovers and Rangers from across the country are expected to participate.

District secretary of Bharath Scouts and Guides U. Gopalakrishna Bhat told reporters here on Tuesday that the Moot would also pay tributes to V.P. Deenadayalu Naidu, freedom fighter, former National Commissioner of the Scouts and also former Bengaluru Mayor.

Stating that the State is hosting the moot for the second time after Kondajji in Davanagere four years ago,

Four new Ranger units

Mr. Bhat noted that the moot would witness dedication of four new Ranger units to mark centenary celebrations of Rovering, including one air-Rovering and Ranger units, one Rover unit, and one open guide unit.

Rangers and Rovers, college students in the age group of 17-24 years, would be divided into three equal groups. While one group would move on coastal trekking at Tannirbhavi after crossing the Phalguni (Gurupura) on a ferry at Sulthan Bathery, the other would go for nature study at Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisarga Dhama and another one would stay at the base camp to take part in training in four different modules.

The routine would be alternated between the groups during the camp days.

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai would inaugurate the moot on December 28 on the premises of St. Aloysius Primary School in Kodialbail.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister would preside the valedictory on December 31.

Mayor Kavitha Sanil would declare the grand campfire open the same night.

The next day, Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil, would inaugurate four new units and Home Guard’s District Commandant Murali Mohan Choontharu would inaugurate the route march, said District Commissioner Rama Shesha Shetty.